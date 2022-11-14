Previous
Lest We Forget by davemockford
Photo 2640

Lest We Forget

Bognor Regis Town Hall today after yesterday's Remembrance Sunday service and wreath laying ceremony.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Dave

@davemockford
