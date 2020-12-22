Previous
Christmas bells by dawnbjohnson2
357 / 365

Christmas bells

Bells are rung during Christmas to proclaim the arrival of the season and to announce the birth of Jesus. The ringing of bells can also be traced back to pagen winter celebrations used to drive out evil spirits.
Dawn Johnson

