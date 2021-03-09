Sign up
Photo 434
The room
The hospital room is cluttered with tubes, hoses, IV poles and medical supplies. My dad's health has sharply declined and comfort care has been encouraged. This is hard. The end is in site.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Dawn Johnson
@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
The Dog Lady
ace
So very sorry!
March 16th, 2021
Dawn Johnson
Thank you
March 16th, 2021
