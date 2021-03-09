Previous
The room

The hospital room is cluttered with tubes, hoses, IV poles and medical supplies. My dad's health has sharply declined and comfort care has been encouraged. This is hard. The end is in site.
The Dog Lady ace
So very sorry!
March 16th, 2021  
Dawn Johnson
Thank you
March 16th, 2021  
