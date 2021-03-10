Previous
His hand by dawnbjohnson2
His hand

A hand print is made for us to remember. The back says:

The tide recedes
but leaves behind
bright seashells on the sand.

The sun goes down
but gentle warmth
still lingers on the land.

The music stops
and yet it echos on
in sweet refrain...

For every joy that passes
something beautiful remains.
~M.D.Hughes
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
