Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 435
His hand
A hand print is made for us to remember. The back says:
The tide recedes
but leaves behind
bright seashells on the sand.
The sun goes down
but gentle warmth
still lingers on the land.
The music stops
and yet it echos on
in sweet refrain...
For every joy that passes
something beautiful remains.
~M.D.Hughes
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn Johnson
@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
435
photos
8
followers
2
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close