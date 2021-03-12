Previous
Next
A time ago by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 437

A time ago

One of the earliest photos of me as an infant with my parents. This at a time when mother's went to deliver their babies alone while fathers waited in waiting rooms.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise