20200601_213120 by dawrenda
19 / 365

20200601_213120

2 sides - light side dark side. I thought of the 2 sides of the moon while taking this picture.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
5% complete

