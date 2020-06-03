Previous
20200603_105228(0) by dawrenda
20200603_105228(0)

I had a 2 praying mantis eggs sacs hatch today. This is the best picture I could get of one the many babies.
3rd June 2020

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
