20200805_184611 by dawrenda
20200805_184611

I wonder what laid these 2 eggs on my sunflower petals???
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
Jay
great detail photo
August 6th, 2020  
