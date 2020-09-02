Sign up
20200902_114648
Daddy Long-Leg in my Keiryu bloom. Was very surprised to see his butt in my bloom.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
112
photos
78
followers
219
following
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
spider
,
morning glory
,
daddy long-leg
KazzaMazoo
ace
Stealing the bees pollen?
September 3rd, 2020
Corinne
ace
I don’t like this kind of surprise , for the photo yes but not in my bunch !
September 3rd, 2020
