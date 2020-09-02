Previous
Next
20200902_114648 by dawrenda
112 / 365

20200902_114648

Daddy Long-Leg in my Keiryu bloom. Was very surprised to see his butt in my bloom.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KazzaMazoo ace
Stealing the bees pollen?
September 3rd, 2020  
Corinne ace
I don’t like this kind of surprise , for the photo yes but not in my bunch !
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise