20201011_110922(0) by dawrenda
151 / 365

20201011_110922(0)

Keiryu mountain stream morning glory with red cypress vine.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful! Love those purple petals.
October 12th, 2020  
