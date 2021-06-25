Previous
25 June Sketching by delboy207
25 June Sketching

Started sketching agin today first time since November 2020.Think the Art Club reopening its doors spurred me on although I haven't ventured back to the club, the restictions put me off
moni kozi
This is so cool!
June 26th, 2021  
moni kozi
You should do more of this
June 26th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
I love drawing, but portraits are my weakness. yours is looking good!
June 26th, 2021  
moni kozi
@blueberry1222 i too love drawing, but drawing is my weakness...
June 26th, 2021  
