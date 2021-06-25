Sign up
25 June Sketching
Started sketching agin today first time since November 2020.Think the Art Club reopening its doors spurred me on although I haven't ventured back to the club, the restictions put me off
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Delboy79
@delboy207
moni kozi
This is so cool!
June 26th, 2021
moni kozi
You should do more of this
June 26th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
I love drawing, but portraits are my weakness. yours is looking good!
June 26th, 2021
moni kozi
@blueberry1222
i too love drawing, but drawing is my weakness...
June 26th, 2021
