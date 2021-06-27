Sign up
Previous
Next
180 / 365
27June Hosta
The hosta is growing lots of leaves
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
1
1
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
217
photos
14
followers
18
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
36
175
176
37
177
178
179
180
Pat Thacker
This is so nice, the brightness of the leaves really pops with the faded surround, fav.
June 27th, 2021
