Succulent by delboy207
Photo 706

Succulent

Had another go at macro today with a new lens the 60mm 2.8.This is the third time I have bought this lens having previously got impatient with it.This time I am determined to master it
23rd March 2023

Delboy79

@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
moni kozi ace
Nice capture!
What did you do with the other two?
March 23rd, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
@monikozi I sold them or traded them in for a differnt focal length i can't actually remember
March 23rd, 2023  
haskar ace
Great pov and focus.
March 23rd, 2023  
