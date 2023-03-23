Sign up
Photo 706
Succulent
Had another go at macro today with a new lens the 60mm 2.8.This is the third time I have bought this lens having previously got impatient with it.This time I am determined to master it
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
3
0
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
moni kozi
ace
Nice capture!
What did you do with the other two?
March 23rd, 2023
Delboy79
ace
@monikozi
I sold them or traded them in for a differnt focal length i can't actually remember
March 23rd, 2023
haskar
ace
Great pov and focus.
March 23rd, 2023
What did you do with the other two?