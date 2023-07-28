Previous
28 July St John the Evangelist by delboy207
Photo 832

28 July St John the Evangelist

This weeks 52 frames challenge is 'A meaningful place'
This church is where we were married 56 years ago so I think it fits the bill
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise