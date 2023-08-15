Previous
!5 August by delboy207
Photo 848

!5 August

Watercolours today.
You may find my posts somewhat intermittent as I am finding it harder and harder to do a photo every day
Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Lesley ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2023  
moni kozi
This is a terrific sketch. I love how you rendered the wood texture. And of course the stone slabs stairs.
I completely understand your struggle with photography. The only reason I keep posting is the 5+2 group.
August 15th, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
@monikozi Thanks for your comments.Whats the 5+2 group
August 15th, 2023  
