Photo 848
!5 August
Watercolours today.
You may find my posts somewhat intermittent as I am finding it harder and harder to do a photo every day
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
1056
photos
22
followers
30
following
232% complete
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th August 2023 4:00pm
Lesley
ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2023
moni kozi
This is a terrific sketch. I love how you rendered the wood texture. And of course the stone slabs stairs.
I completely understand your struggle with photography. The only reason I keep posting is the 5+2 group.
August 15th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
@monikozi
Thanks for your comments.Whats the 5+2 group
August 15th, 2023
