Girgentana Goats

Italian Goats as promised.

They are called Girgentana and are currently on the endangered species list.



Pictured here are grandmother and grand daughter, the only 2 left after wolves attached family.

And here they are out of the pen running from wolves at around 6am while i was taking pics. Before getting found and put back in pen they took a long stroll down the road.



Look at those horns !!!



