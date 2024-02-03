Previous
Rome's Colosseum by denisen66
Rome's Colosseum

Though it was used for many different things over the course of its existence, Rome's Colosseum was used for gladiator battles, animal hunts, executions and dramas based on Roman Mythology. It housed an average audiance of 65,000. It's magnificent.
Denise Norden

Bill Davidson
Nice angle and tones.
February 3rd, 2024  
