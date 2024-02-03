Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Rome's Colosseum
Though it was used for many different things over the course of its existence, Rome's Colosseum was used for gladiator battles, animal hunts, executions and dramas based on Roman Mythology. It housed an average audiance of 65,000. It's magnificent.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
0
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
32
photos
13
followers
25
following
3
1
365
Canon EOS 40D
22nd September 2015 6:14am
Bill Davidson
Nice angle and tones.
February 3rd, 2024
