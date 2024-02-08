Previous
George Burns by denisen66
37 / 365

George Burns

His mane looks like a hair piece 😳
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Denise Norden

@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
What a sweetie
February 9th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
It DOES! So funny! What a beautiful shot of him!
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise