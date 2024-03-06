Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Old church
The name is literally called Walnut Grove church
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
0
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
66
photos
20
followers
30
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
1st January 2024 12:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Love the pov
March 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice angle
March 6th, 2024
Rick Aubin
Interesting viewpoint
March 6th, 2024
