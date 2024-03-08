Sign up
68 / 365
Quiet place
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
1
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
68
photos
20
followers
30
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
2nd March 2024 3:41pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent leading line
March 8th, 2024
