Blurry and I like it

A little blurry and I like it. Funny story about this flower. Or is it a flower ?



I bought a cactus and it had these beautiful little flowers on top and damn if you wouldn't know they were perfect after well over a year . I had googled to find out name of cactus only to find out that the flowers are Fake ! What ????? I thought I was doing so good keeping them alive 不不