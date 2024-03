Stormy

This was a crazy stormy day. I drove specifically to Oguinquit to take a few pictures. It was soooooo windy so I bundled up in car covered my camera in plastic and under jacket. Went out over the foot bridge and just dropped to my knee whipped out my camera quick and took a few pics. I wasn't out there longer than 4 min tops. I got a few good shots that day in my opinion. The lifeguard chair I previously posted and this one. 💦💦💨💨