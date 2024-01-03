Previous
Me by derogers56
Me

Just a selfie for today. I'm having trouble taking self portraits with my Canon DSLR. The auto focus and depth of field issues. So, now I'm into the books.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Dave Rogers

@derogers56
I have retired from Air Traffic Srevices in Canada and this has become my new hobby. I have owned cameras over the years but I...
