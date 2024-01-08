Previous
Rockstar🤟 by dhamill
8 / 365

Rockstar🤟

New year rock concert of Evgeniy Egorov🤟🎉 i enjoyed it a lot, the guy is a real rockstar with truly amazing voice and sparkling energy. BonJovi vibes😎
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Dareen

@dhamill
