Fashion is his passion) by dhamill
9 / 365

Fashion is his passion)

Silver pigeon in comfy clothes) every month somebody sews a new hat for this little guy, i have a whole collection of his fashion looks)) Adorable, isn't it)
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Dareen

@dhamill
