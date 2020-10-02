Previous
1002apples by diane5812
Photo 3116

1002apples

Went with these goofballs to an apple orchard this morning. Jack mostly slept in the baby carrier and Owen took a bite out of every apple he picked and then displayed them on this bench and practiced counting them. Fun morning.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
