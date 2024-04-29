0429lily

This is the calla lily that my boss gave me last week for Administrative Assistant Day. She also makes me meals according to what chemo symptoms I'm experiencing. She is so talented in so many ways, thoughtful and hard-working. Over the last nine years she has not only been my boss, she has also become my confidant/friend. Saturday night she called me to let me know that the Bishop is reassigning her to a new church. Her last Sunday with us will be June 16th. I am so sad. For so many reasons, not the least of them that I am already under so much stress due to my cancer. This change brings more stress. I will miss her and the great working relationship we have developed during her time at Saint Paul's UMC.