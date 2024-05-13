Previous
0513confirmation2 by diane5812
Photo 4433

0513confirmation2

I couldn't go to my niece/goddaughter's confirmation tonight because of the crowds, so luckily they live streamed it and I could partake that way.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise