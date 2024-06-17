Previous
0617scan by diane5812
Photo 4468

0617scan

CT scan in preparation for a practice run on Friday of radiation and the actual beginning of treatment on Monday. Black thing is a mold of my head and arms to keep me in the same position each day.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise