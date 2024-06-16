0616fathers day

There is a heat index warning today and I feel like crap (thank you chemo), so it was nice to be able to sit and watch one of my all-time favorite movies on cable today -"The Prince of Tides." So many layers to this film but very fitting that it ran on Father's Day. Despite falling in love with Lowenstein (Barbra Streisand), Tom (Nick Nolte) goes back to his children and wife to be a better father and husband because of the lessons he learned during his time with Lowenstein. And a great quote at the very end of the movie '"And in families there are no crimes beyond forgiveness." I'm not sure that's true but I hope so. Happy Father's Day to all the men who put their families first.