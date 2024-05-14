Previous
0514soccer by diane5812
Photo 4434

0514soccer

Well, #4 isn't interacting with the scrimmage but he isn't crying or sitting in the middle of the field, either, so I consider that a win
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise