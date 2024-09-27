Previous
0927coloring by diane5812
Coloring marathon with this cutie pie while babysitting this afternoon. This is only a portion of the pictures. And he's wearing his brand new glasses..Love one-on-one time with the munchkins.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
Very nice! I still can’t stay in the lines. He is a cutie pie! Have a good weekend.
September 28th, 2024  
