Previous
0618lunch by diane5812
Photo 4438

0618lunch

Lunch on this beautiful day at the same outdoor patio that I went to with my daughter earlier. Remember when you used to actually have conversations?
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise