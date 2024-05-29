Previous
0529radiology by diane5812
0529radiology

On this beautiful day, I'm waiting to meet my radiologist and find out what the plan is for my treatment after chemo.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Photo Details

