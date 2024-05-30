Previous
0530jack by diane5812
Grandson Jack, smallest guy on the team, FINALLY played in a game and interacted with his teammates. He was smiling! No pouting, tears, stubborn refusals. Halleluja!
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
