0701tens24 by diane5812
Photo 4481

0701tens24

Trying out the TENS24 (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) machine that oldest daughter got me. Trying it on the neuropathy in my feet while at work. Feet are so numb I couldn't even feel it.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
