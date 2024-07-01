Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4481
0701tens24
Trying out the TENS24 (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) machine that oldest daughter got me. Trying it on the neuropathy in my feet while at work. Feet are so numb I couldn't even feel it.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4481
photos
4
followers
4
following
1227% complete
View this month »
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close