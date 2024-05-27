Previous
0527pictionary by diane5812
A hard fought game of Pictionary at my brother's. My niece and I won with the word "Peace".
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
Fun game, congrats on your win.
May 28th, 2024  
