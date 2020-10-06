Previous
Next
10063stagesoffall by diane5812
Photo 3120

10063stagesoffall

You can see the 3 stages of fall leaves on this road on my way to work. Fall color, still green, and none.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise