0425lunch by diane5812
0425lunch

First lunch on a restaurant patio (with Sara). It was pretty windy but I shouldn't be in large indoor groups due to my lack of immunity.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
Looks like a beautiful day and a nice place on the water.
April 25th, 2024  
