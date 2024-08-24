0824soccer

It was so hot today. Thank

goodness for shady trees during soccer this afternoon. These are men in my life…grandson, son-in-law and ex-husband (in red). I prayed for a decade that he and I would be able to be in the same space in a way that didn't make our daughters uncomfortable. He spent a decade taking me to court every 6 months and doing everything he could to make my life miserable. I do believe our divorce was the ugliest in our town. It even made the news. I eventually had to start representing myself because his court filings bled me dry. I even represented myself in the MN State Court of Appeals. Twice. And won both times. By the grace of God, my prayers were answered.