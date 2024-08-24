0824soccer

Previous
It was so hot today. Thank
goodness for shady trees during soccer this afternoon. These are men in my life…grandson, son-in-law and ex-husband (in red). I prayed for a decade that he and I would be able to be in the same space in a way that didn't make our daughters uncomfortable. He spent a decade taking me to court every 6 months and doing everything he could to make my life miserable. I do believe our divorce was the ugliest in our town. It even made the news. I eventually had to start representing myself because his court filings bled me dry. I even represented myself in the MN State Court of Appeals. Twice. And won both times. By the grace of God, my prayers were answered.
Dorothy ace
Oh Diane Marie, that is one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. I’m so sorry you had to go through all of that and then these past several months! You are such a strong woman. I went through a divorce after 46 years of marriage…. He found a thinner woman! It was a simple process but I was so frightened, I’d really never been on my own. It’s worked out very and I’m very happy to be back with family, friends and Ron. 🙏🏻
August 25th, 2024  
