Photo 4536
0825beach
Not terribly busy at the beach on this hot and muggy day. But I still prefer the other side of the park (on the 23rd). Maybe I just don't like people. :)
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
