Inside that red circle is my stubborn 4 year old grandson, who is pouting because his brother's soccer team didn't have enough orange Gatorade to share one with him. These 5 fields were filled with people before Jack started his sit-in. As you can see, he stayed there long enough for everyone to leave, making his grandfather walk back and physically carry him to the car. Oh, Jack.... (his parents are in the Keys)