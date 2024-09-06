Sign up
Previous
Photo 4548
0906blackwalnut
I had an anxiety attack at work so I went for a walk around the church for some fresh air and nature. Is this a tennis ball or a black walnut nut? I'll give you a hint: A nuclear bomb can't open it.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy
ace
Sorry about your anxiety attack, hope all is well now.
I hate the black walnut taste but do like English walnuts!
September 6th, 2024
