0906blackwalnut

I had an anxiety attack at work so I went for a walk around the church for some fresh air and nature. Is this a tennis ball or a black walnut nut? I'll give you a hint: A nuclear bomb can't open it.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
Sorry about your anxiety attack, hope all is well now.
I hate the black walnut taste but do like English walnuts!
September 6th, 2024  
