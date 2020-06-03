Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 434
Snooze time
I visit Balliang sanctuary quite often, it is a sanctuary for wildlife, mainly birds.
I like how the background turned out in this shot.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Diane
ace
@dianeburns
Hi, I live in Teesdale, Australia, on 5 acres, I love hearing the birds and not much else. I'm happily married with four great grown...
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
Album
Album 1
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
12th May 2020 12:51pm
