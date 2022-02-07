Previous
Next
Thankful to be able to enjoy by dianeburns
Photo 443

Thankful to be able to enjoy

Just popping in to say hopefully you are all keeping safe in these strange times we find ourselves in nowadays.
Cheers Diane
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Diane

@dianeburns
Hi, I live in Teesdale, Australia, on 5 acres, I love hearing the birds and not much else. I'm happily married with four great grown...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise