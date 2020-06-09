Sign up
Photo 440
My neck of the woods
Sorry, as usual pretty busy, struggling to get a photo up each day.
Hence why I had a huge hiatus previously. I'll try my best!
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Diane
ace
@dianeburns
Hi, I live in Teesdale, Australia, on 5 acres, I love hearing the birds and not much else. I'm happily married with four great grown...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album 1
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
9th June 2020 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
