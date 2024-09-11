Finishers!

Jesse and his team mates have just finished a gruelling 4 day adventure race in Wulong, China. It is such a well-run event, including lots of different disciplines. It has been extremely hot and they have had extra challenges with a bad bike crash, where Sarah ended up skidding across the road and lost a bit of skin into the bargain. Her bike was badly damaged, so she had to be towed and pushed to complete that stage. Luckily her injuries weren’t too bad and her bike was able to be repaired overnight, ready for the last day. They came 21st out of sixty teams, a creditable finish after the extra challenges. We are pretty proud of them to complete the challenge.