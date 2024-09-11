Previous
Finishers! by dide
Photo 3909

Finishers!

Jesse and his team mates have just finished a gruelling 4 day adventure race in Wulong, China. It is such a well-run event, including lots of different disciplines. It has been extremely hot and they have had extra challenges with a bad bike crash, where Sarah ended up skidding across the road and lost a bit of skin into the bargain. Her bike was badly damaged, so she had to be towed and pushed to complete that stage. Luckily her injuries weren’t too bad and her bike was able to be repaired overnight, ready for the last day. They came 21st out of sixty teams, a creditable finish after the extra challenges. We are pretty proud of them to complete the challenge.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Congrats - sounds amazing
September 11th, 2024  
Peter ace
Beautiful collage telling the story, a brilliant effort in more ways than one congratulations to them and all the other competitors:)
September 11th, 2024  
Brian ace
Beautiful story telling collage and narrative,
September 11th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
A fantastic accomplishment. Well done to them.
September 11th, 2024  
