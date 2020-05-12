Previous
Home Away From Home by digitalrn
Photo 1821

Home Away From Home

This is a distant shot of the Health Care Center where I work. It has been our home away from home for almost 19 years now, Josie's almost 10 years. Our plan is to exit / retire in February 2021.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Rick Schies

Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Big place - nicely landscaped. Less than a year to go. Great
May 13th, 2020  
katy ace
It looks like a wonderful place. I thought you moved a few years ago?
May 13th, 2020  
