Keep It Clean by digitalrn
Photo 1959

Keep It Clean

The weather was gorgeous today, and the neighbors were busy outside. The neighbor up the street is taking advantage of the great day.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Rick Schies

*lynn ace
nice shot of everyday life
October 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Jeff washed his van yesterday- good idea while the weather is still warm.
October 21st, 2024  
