Previous
Photo 1219
Flower Art
An arrangement we have sitting on our fireplace mantle. I did a little editing to give it some artistic flavor.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5328
photos
14
followers
42
following
333% complete
View this month »
katy
ace
Nicely done! It looks like a beautiful charcoal drawing
September 10th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty!
September 10th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Cool!
September 10th, 2024
